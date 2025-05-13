Bruce Drennan Makes Interesting Prediction About Browns’ Rookie QBs

The Cleveland Browns stirred up their quarterback room during the 2025 NFL Draft by selecting two new signal callers.

While Dillon Gabriel came off the board earlier, Shedeur Sanders has captured most of the media attention despite his Day 3 selection.

Browns fans lit up with excitement at the prospect of landing a player that many considered a first-round talent in the fifth round.

Bruce Drennan was asked on his recent show which rookie might have the longer future in Cleveland and he had an interesting answer.

After acknowledging the difficulty of the question, Drennan ultimately sided with Sanders as the likely long-term option for the Browns.

“Gotta say Sanders,” Drennan explained. “If you look statistically at Sanders’ career with his dad at Colorado, the majority of his yardage was picked up on safe screen passes. Plus getting the ball into Hunters hands… you get the ball into this guys hands and he could take it all the way.”

TOUGH #AskBruce question today. Bruce answers who he thinks will last longer at QB for the #Browns. #DawgPound "If you look statistically at Sanders career at Colorado, the majority of his yardage was picked up on safe screen passes." pic.twitter.com/uvRFpMQUaP — Bruce Drennan Show (@Bruce_Drennan) May 13, 2025

Despite sliding to the fifth round, Sanders made waves at the Cleveland Browns’ rookie minicamp.

Instead of focusing on his unexpected draft day fall, Sanders has shown remarkable dedication and focus since arriving.

The quarterback situation in Cleveland looks increasingly packed with Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel already competing for spots on the depth chart.

Nevertheless, Sanders continues to impress coaches in early sessions, building momentum that could potentially earn him first-team practice repetitions sooner than anyone anticipated.

With organized team activities and training camp still on the horizon, Sanders appears determined to make a serious push for playing time despite his late-round selection.

