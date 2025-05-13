Dan Orlovsky Doesn’t Hold Back His Thoughts About Dillon Gabriel

After navigating through college football’s elite programs, Dillon Gabriel landed in Cleveland with a resume that demanded attention.

Gabriel’s collegiate journey reads like a cross-country road trip, with stops at UCF, Oklahoma, and finally Oregon.

His performance caught the eye of NFL scouts, resulting in the Cleveland Browns selecting him in the third round of the April draft.

ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky didn’t hold back his praise when discussing Gabriel on The Pat McAfee Show.

“I really liked Gabriel,” Orlovsky shared. “..He’s got a lot of similarities to a player like Tua [Tagovailoa]. Not only a lefty, but the ball distribution, the anticipation, layering throws over guys. […] I don’t think Gabriel is a guy that people should overlook. He’s a really talented thrower.”

"I really like Dillon Gabriel and I thought he could get taken early in the second round.. He's a really talented thrower and he shouldn't be overlooked" ~ @danorlovsky7 #PMSLive https://t.co/uc6FK1jRYd pic.twitter.com/6rzCzuPb4s — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 13, 2025

While the Cleveland Browns turned heads by selecting two quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft, most attention has focused on Shedeur Sanders.

The Colorado standout unexpectedly fell to the fifth round despite first-round projections, creating buzz among Browns supporters.

Yet Gabriel might be the sleeper pick worth watching.

Gabriel tied for the most career passing touchdowns in FBS history while leading the Oregon Ducks to a stellar 13-1 season and the top seed in the College Football Playoff.

Orlovsky pointed to Gabriel’s extensive college experience spanning 64 games across six seasons.

After recovering from a clavicle injury in 2021, Gabriel continued to elevate his game.

His final collegiate season saw him finish third in Heisman Trophy voting, completing an impressive 72.9% of his passes for 3,857 yards with 30 touchdowns against just six interceptions during his lone year at Oregon.

With his accuracy, experience, and decision-making ability, Gabriel might soon prove himself more than just the “other” quarterback in Cleveland’s draft class.

NEXT:

Shedeur Sanders Names 3 Reasons Why He Will Have Success