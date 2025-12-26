Bruce Drennan Proposes 2026 Draft Strategy For Browns

The Cleveland Browns will be one of the most interesting teams to watch in the 2026 NFL Draft. They’re likely to have another top-five pick, and they also hold an additional first-round choice, thanks to a trade they made at the draft last year.

Those picks are vital, as the Browns have multiple areas that need improvement, especially on offense. Though that could include a quarterback, there is a scenario that would have Cleveland addressing other positions instead.

With rookie QB Shedeur Sanders showing more ability than some people may have expected, and with Cleveland unlikely to have a high enough pick to land a top prospect, analyst Bruce Drennan revealed how the Browns should approach the 2026 draft, with a focus on the offensive line and receivers.

“If they believe that Sanders can be the guy, use all of these picks to build a strong offensive line and get some skill position receivers,” Drennan said.

Before the 2025 NFL Draft, there was some thought that the Browns would use the No. 2 overall pick on Sanders. Instead, they traded that choice to the Jacksonville Jaguars, adding a 2026 first-round pick in the process.

Sanders fell into the fifth round, where the Browns selected him after already drafting Dillon Gabriel two rounds earlier. This season, after Gabriel was injured, Sanders took over as the starting QB and brought some big-play life to the offense.

However, there are lingering questions about whether Sanders has the talent or makeup to be a true franchise QB. That is why the Browns could consider drafting one in 2026, though they are unlikely to have a chance to select Fernando Mendoza, who is almost universally considered to be the No. 1 overall pick.

Dante Moore could be an option if he declares for the draft, or the Browns could instead do as Drennan suggests and upgrade the offense elsewhere.

