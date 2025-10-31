Browns Are Looking Like Winners Of 2025 Draft Day Trade

Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry is known for his deal-making.

Berry has executed a bevy of trades during his tenure, but few have been as controversial as his decision to deal the 2025 No. 2 overall selection to the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this year.

Cleveland swapped positions in the first round with the Jaguars while also picking up the team’s 2026 first-round selection.

The Browns also exchanged a pair of later-round selections with Jacksonville to complete this deal.

Midway through the 2025 season, Cleveland appears to be the winner of this trade.

That’s especially true after the latest news from Jacksonville revealed that the second-overall selection, Travis Hunter, will go on the Injured Reserve (IR) list with a knee issue.

Jaguars placing WR/CB Travis Hunter (knee) on injured reserve.

The severity of Hunter’s injury remains unknown, but non-contact knee injuries are often severe and require several months of rehab.

Hunter had a career-best 101 receiving yards in his last outing, but that one-game performance comprised more than one-third of his total receptions and yards for 2025.

Cleveland used the No. 5 pick on defensive lineman Mason Graham, a player who has held his own during the 2025 campaign.

Graham has 17 tackles, two pass deflections, and two quarterback hits in his first eight outings.

Additionally, Cleveland used the remainder of the picks from Jacksonville on two running backs: No. 36 selection Quinshon Judkins and No. 126 draftee Dylan Sampson.

Judkins has been a bright spot for the Browns, rushing for 486 yards on 118 carries in seven contests.

The second-round selection has also scored five rushing touchdowns for Cleveland.

Alternatively, Sampson has been featured primarily in passing situations for the Browns.

