Bruce Drennan Puts Browns Owner On Notice Ahead Of Season

The Cleveland Browns currently have Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett under contract.

That’s not the most exciting quarterback room in the league.

That’s why Bruce Drennan believes the team, and more importantly, Jimmy Haslam, has to do something to fix this.

In the latest edition of his show, he called out the Browns’ owner and claimed that he couldn’t expect the fans to be excited about the upcoming campaign with this current roster.

“Jimmy Haslam has got to do something, he cannot go into this season and expect Browns fans to be excited,” Drennan said.

In a dream world, who would be your Cleveland Browns starting quarterback? #DawgPound "Jimmy Haslam has got to do something, he cannot go into this season and expect Browns fans to be excited." pic.twitter.com/2gLug3Ioe2 — Bruce Drennan Show (@Bruce_Drennan) April 16, 2025

Truth be told, it’s hard to disagree with that statement.

Flacco became a fan favorite in his short tenure with the team, and he might give them the best shot to return to the playoffs in 2025.

Then again, he’s not particularly young, and while he’s more than capable of leading an offense, he has also struggled with turnovers in the past.

Pickett, on the other hand, made sense as a backup or a project.

He’s still young, and we’ve seen late bloomers in the past, but he has done nothing to get Browns fans hyped up about the prospect of him being the starter.

Needless to say, whoever they get as a rookie won’t be under that much pressure because of his status as a first-year player.

Likewise, it also won’t be enough for the fans to feel comfortable about their quarterback room entering the season.

Still, even though Drennan insists on his Dak Prescott report, it’s hard to envision the Browns being able to land a proven quarterback at this point in the offseason.

NEXT:

Joe Flacco Gets Honest About His Expectations In QB Battle