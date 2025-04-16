Joe Flacco Gets Honest About His Expectations In QB Battle

As of now, the Cleveland Browns have two potential starting quarterbacks.

That number could rise to three after the NFL Draft.

There’s no clear-cut favorite to be the starter between Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, and it seems like there will be an open competition for the job.

When asked about that, Flacco admitted that no promises were made about potentially being the starter.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,” the former Super Bowl champion claimed that he still felt like he had plenty of football ahead of him, and he will try to prove that every single day in practice:

“I don’t think there’s any expectation on who’s going to be the starting QB,” he said.

Browns fans were surprised and disappointed when they didn’t re-sign Flacco last offseason after he led the team to an unlikely trip to the playoffs.

He didn’t fare that well with the Indianapolis Colts, and he’s one year older now, but he could still give this team a better chance to compete.

He’s a proven veteran who’s been there and done that, and he’s already familiar with Kevin Stefanski’s system.

Granted, Kenny Pickett might have a higher upside at this point in his career because there’s still a chance that he will turn out to be a starting-caliber quarterback.

Then again, this competition will only bring the best out of both of them.

They will have little to no time to convince Stefanski and his coaching staff to give them a chance, and having their potential replacement there will keep both of them highly motivated.

