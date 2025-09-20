Matt LaFleur Shares Eye-Opening Take On Joe Flacco

The Cleveland Browns will face their toughest challenge yet in Week 3, which is a lot to say, considering the caliber of teams they’ve faced so far.

They will host the Green Bay Packers, who have looked like the best team in the NFL through the first two weeks of the season.

However, the Packers know that they have to keep an eye on Joe Flacco.

When asked about the Browns’ quarterback, Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur had a huge compliment for him.

“He’s one of the purest throwers that I’ve ever seen on tape. You’ve got to be dialed in on your coverage, because it’s going to be tough to fool him. There’s nothing he hasn’t seen,” LaFleur said.

Matt LaFleur on Joe Flacco: "He's one of the purest throwers that I've ever seen on tape. You've got to be dialed in on your coverage, because it's going to be tough to fool him. There's nothing he hasn't seen." — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) September 17, 2025

The Packers have one of the best defenses in the game.

Coordinator Jeff Hafley turned around the unit last season, and adding one of the best pass rushers in the league in Micah Parsons has only made them better.

The Browns’ offensive line has had some issues this season, and it will have its hands full with Parsons and Edgerrin Cooper.

Also, Flacco has turned over the ball four times in two games.

Some of those interceptions haven’t been on him, but ball security has always been an issue during his long career.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski already pulled Flacco out of one game, so it seems like the leash could be getting shorter.

Though many people may not like the Browns’ chances to win this game, any team with a top-tier defense like theirs will always stand a chance.

NEXT:

Browns Worked Out 8 Players On Friday