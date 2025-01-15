NFL Insider Reveals His Honest Thoughts About Tommy Rees

The Cleveland Browns have taken their first significant step in reshaping their offense for the upcoming season, elevating tight ends coach and passing game specialist Tommy Rees to offensive coordinator.

The team finalized the agreement on Tuesday, marking the end of Ken Dorsey’s brief one-season tenure and signaling a fresh direction for an offense that struggled throughout 2024.

NFL Insider Albert Breer’s recent comments on “92.3 The Fan” show have given Browns fans reason for optimism.

Breer praised Rees as a “really innovative mind,” suggesting the young coach could be exactly what the team needs after their offensive woes last season.

Despite acknowledging his limited familiarity with Rees due to the coach’s short NFL career, Breer emphasized the unique perspective Rees brings from his quarterbacking days at Notre Dame.

“He’s not overbearing, but he knows how to get his point across,” Breer explained. “So, I think he’s somebody who I think had an interest in getting to the NFL for a few years before he actually made the jump. And I think he’s somebody that’s got a really bright future in the NFL beyond what just happened today with him getting the big promotion.”

Breer points to Rees’ playing experience as a significant advantage in coaching quarterbacks effectively.

This expertise could prove crucial for the Browns, who face mounting challenges at the quarterback position.

The Browns’ previous offensive strategy under Dorsey centered around creating a spread-out, RPO-focused system tailored to Deshaun Watson’s abilities.

However, the plan unraveled quickly when Watson recorded the NFL’s lowest Total QBR before suffering an Achilles injury.

The situation has only grown more complicated, as the Browns recently announced Watson would miss substantial time in the 2025 season following a second Achilles surgery due to re-injury.

