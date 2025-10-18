Bruce Drennan Says Browns Rookie Is Facing Critical Game On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns’ schedule has been one of the toughest in the league through six weeks, featuring four teams with winning records.

But the Browns have a game against a team with an identical record as the Miami Dolphins come to town on Sunday.

For Cleveland, it’s an important contest that could determine how the remainder of the season will play out.

Browns analyst Bruce Drennan believes this is more than a crucial game for the Browns.

Drennan pointed directly to rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel, suggesting that the Browns should consider making a change at the position if their starter struggles against the Dolphins.

“I think this next game against Miami is incredibly significant … It’s a must-win for sure, so let’s find out what Gabriel can do against a bad team. If he tanks it, you’ve got to start considering (Shedeur) Sanders, I think,” Drennan said.

If Dillon Gabriel doesn't play well against the Dolphins, it could be Shedeur Sanders' time VERY soon. #DawgPound "I think this next game against Miami is incredibly significant." -Bruce pic.twitter.com/Yzp8JPTYbI — Bruce Drennan Show (@Bruce_Drennan) October 17, 2025

Cleveland has little depth at the position since trading veteran quarterback Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals earlier this month.

Gabriel has started two games for the Browns thus far, losing both contests.

The Browns have scored just 26 points in Gabriel’s two starts, and Cleveland’s offense remains the team’s Achilles’ heel.

The rookie has completed just over 57 percent of his passes for 430 yards and three touchdowns through four appearances this season.

While Sanders was recently promoted to backup QB, he has yet to see any playing time this season.

