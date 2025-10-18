A Troubling Trend For Browns Receivers Continues

The Cleveland Browns enter Week 7 of the 2025 season stuck at 1–5 and facing mounting concerns about their passing game.

Cleveland ranks near the bottom of the league in nearly every offensive metric, with Kevin Stefanski’s unit struggling to find any consistency through six weeks.

The issues extend beyond play-calling or scheme, centering on a receiver group that has failed to execute at a fundamental level.

Analyst Mac Blank recently pointed out that Cleveland’s wideouts have battled drop issues for years, making this season’s troubles less surprising and more indicative of a persistent organizational weakness.

Jerry Jeudy leads the NFL with seven drops through six games, marking his second consecutive season where he’s among the top of the league in that category.

He recorded 10 drops in 2024, placing third among all receivers.

Notable #Browns WRs/TEs through the years & NFL drop rankings -‘25 Jerry Jeudy-1st (7)

-‘24 Jerry Jeudy-T-3rd (10)

-‘24 Amari Cooper-T-9th (8- 6 w/CLE)

-‘23 David Njoku-T-3rd (9)

-‘22 Amari Cooper-T-11th (6) Chad O’shea also deserves some blame

The trend extends to previous Cleveland pass-catchers as well, with Amari Cooper dropping eight passes in 2024 (6 with Browns) and six in 2022, while David Njoku recorded nine drops during the 2023 campaign.

Jeudy arrived last season with expectations of becoming the team’s most reliable target after the Browns traded Cooper to Buffalo midway through the season in 2024.

Through six games, he has managed just 20 catches for 240 yards with no touchdowns.

His 43-yard performance on 13 targets during the 23–9 loss to Pittsburgh highlighted the inefficiency, with heavy usage producing minimal impact due to inconsistent route execution and unreliable hands.

The struggles extend across the entire passing attack. Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. leads the team with 254 receiving yards, while Cedric Tillman is the only receiver with multiple touchdown catches at two.

