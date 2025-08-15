Bruce Drennan Says He Is Impressed With Browns Rookie

The Cleveland Browns entered the preseason with questions surrounding their quarterback depth.

Shedeur Sanders provided some answers during his debut against the Carolina Panthers.

Sanders brought his college pedigree and notable composure to his first NFL action.

Analyst Bruce Drennan recently praised Sanders’ decision-making and performance under pressure.

“Sanders really impressed me in this opening game. His poise for a raw rookie, his scrambling ability. You know, twice he ran for first downs. The first time, he slid smartly. The second time sliding wouldn’t have gotten to the line to gain. So he put his head down like a football player and accomplished that first down to move the chains that way,” Drennan said.

Sanders completed 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns.

He added 19 rushing yards while showing the mobility that made him attractive to Cleveland in the 2025 NFL Draft.

He graded his performance as a C+, displaying maturity by acknowledging areas for improvement.

His emergence comes at a crucial time for the Browns. Joe Flacco remains projected as the Week 1 starter while Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel work back from hamstring injuries.

Sanders’ ability to extend plays and make things happen outside the pocket could shake up the competition.

While a starting role seems unlikely for the season opener, his trajectory looks promising.

His playmaking instincts and football intelligence suggest he could become a valuable long-term asset.

For now, Sanders has given Browns fans reason for optimism about the future at quarterback.

