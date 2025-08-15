Johnny Manziel Makes Big Prediction About Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns found their newest quarterback prospect in action during their preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers.

Rookie Shedeur Sanders completed 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns in the 30-10 victory.

The performance offered a glimpse of why Cleveland selected him as their latest attempt to solve the franchise’s quarterback puzzle.

Former Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel wasn’t surprised by Sanders’ strong debut and believes the rookie is going to turn a lot of heads in the NFL.

“I think he is unique,” Manziel said. “He beats to his own drum. He is going to be different than a lot of guys that you’re going to see around the league.”

Manziel understands the pressure that comes with being a high-profile college quarterback entering the NFL.

The former Heisman Trophy winner from Texas A&M spent two seasons in Cleveland. He posted a 2-6 record as a starter before off-field issues led to his release before the 2016 season.

Sanders currently sits fourth on the Browns depth chart behind veteran Joe Flacco, who leads the quarterback competition in training camp.

While the 40-year-old Flacco handles most first-team reps, he’s not considered the long-term answer at the position.

Sanders hit a snag this week when he suffered an oblique strain during joint practice sessions with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The injury has Sanders listed as day-to-day on the team’s injury report.

Sanders opened his preseason campaign with solid numbers across the board. His two touchdown passes showed the arm talent that made him an attractive draft target.

However, staying healthy will be crucial as he tries to climb the depth chart.

Once Sanders returns to full strength, he may get more chances to prove himself worthy of consideration for the starting role.

His unique playing style could eventually separate him from the competition.

