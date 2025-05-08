Bruce Drennan Sees Bright Future For Browns Rookie

The Cleveland Browns were one of the most intriguing teams during the 2025 NFL Draft, as they entered the weekend with multiple picks and exited having made the two most headline-generating moves of the event.

Passing on Travis Hunter at No. 2 and trading down to No. 5 and selecting Mason Graham was the first bombshell before they eventually ended Shedeur Sanders’ historic slide in the fifth round as their second quarterback selection after grabbing Dillon Gabriel in the third round.

During a recent episode of “Bonus Time,” Bruce Drennan revealed he is a big fan of another one of the Browns’ picks, tight end Harold Fannin Jr., who was also taken in the third round.

“He’s very good at yards after catch. He was great in the MAC conference. He’s not overly fast, but he does have really good hands, so he will be another weapon,” Drennan said.

Bruce discusses the TALENTED new #Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. #DawgPound "He's very good at yards after catch, he was great in the MAC conference." Presented by @drinkgaragebeer https://t.co/RNDk1lV56i #garagebeer pic.twitter.com/VBOT2PP85K — Bruce Drennan Show (@Bruce_Drennan) May 7, 2025

Last season, Fannin set FBS records for a tight end with 117 catches for 1,555 yards, and he should slot in alongside David Njoku to form one of the NFL’s most dynamic tight end duos.

For a team in need of playmakers, adding someone with the pass-catching acumen of Fannin should be an immediate upgrade.

Njoku’s presence shouldn’t deter the coaching staff from deploying both of them, especially with how weak the wide receiver group is.

A rookie quarterback’s best friend is a reliable tight end, and Sanders or Gabriel will have a pair of dangerous players to work with whenever they are ready to run the offense.

NEXT:

Analyst Names 'Reason For Optimism' With 2025 Browns