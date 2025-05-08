Analyst Names ‘Reason For Optimism’ With 2025 Browns

The Cleveland Browns were 3-14 last season, suffered a slew of injuries on both sides of the ball, cycled through four different starting quarterbacks, traded multiple veterans at the deadline, and scored a league-worst 15.2 points per game.

That did not leave a lot of room for hope heading into the offseason, but after an exciting 2025 NFL Draft, Ryan Sullivan of CBS Sports recently wrote an article highlighting a “reason for optimism” for each team around the league.

For the Browns, that reason is Myles Garrett.

“It’s been a topsy-turvy offseason for the Cleveland Browns. While their quarterback situation will need to be sorted out with five signal-callers on the depth chart, one person they don’t need to worry about any longer is Myles Garrett. Despite a trade request, Garrett and the Browns were able to reconcile with a monster four-year, $160 million extension. With Garrett intact, the floor for Cleveland’s defense remains high entering 2025,” Sullivan wrote.

Cleveland’s defense was ravaged by injuries last season, and things were looking bleak after Garrett submitted a trade request this offseason.

Instead, he signed for four more years and will be joined by a pair of high draft picks, No. 5 overall selection Mason Graham and second-round choice Carson Schlesinger, a defensive tackle and linebacker who should provide an immediate impact and make Garrett’s life chasing opposing quarterbacks a bit easier.

The offense still has plenty of question marks at various positions, but the defense should be much-improved as long as the Browns can fend off the injury bug better than they did last season.

Garrett is firmly in his prime and should again be one of the most dominant players in the league.

Hopefully, more of his teammates can help him out this time around.

NEXT:

Former Coach Predicts Browns' Starting QB