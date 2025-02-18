Shedeur Sanders Says He Only Plays Video Game With The Browns

The Cleveland Browns will be in the hunt for at least one quarterback in the offseason.

The No. 2 pick gives them a chance to get a star rookie to build around.

As such, Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward have been tied to the organization for weeks now.

That’s why it’s hard to believe Sanders’ latest statement was a coincidence.

As shown in a clip shared by ESPN Cleveland on X, the Colorado star claimed that he only played the Madden video game with the Browns.

“I like how they move around man,” – Shedeur Sanders says he only plays Madden with the Browns 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/RfJvaDOwLv — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) February 18, 2025

He stated that he liked how they moved around, adding that other teams were ‘trash.’

Sanders had flirted with the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders in the past when they were both going head-to-head for the No. 1 pick.

He clearly likes to control the narrative.

There have been multiple rumors about whether Deion Sanders would want or even allow Shedeur to play for the Browns.

GM Andrew Berry was quite optimistic about that, and now that Sanders said this, it seems like he’s actually on board with playing for this organization.

There are no coincidences at this point in the process, especially coming from someone who’s managed by and been around former NFL players like Shedeur Sanders.

Of course, he’s not a flawless prospect, and there are reasons to be worried about potentially getting him, especially considering all the extra attention that will come with him.

Nevertheless, the Browns need a QB, and he’s one of the best available in this year’s NFL Draft.

NEXT:

Insider Reveals What Kind Of Contract Browns Could Offer Daniel Jones