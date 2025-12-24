Bubba Ventrone Addresses Special Teams Issues During Loss To Bills

Another Cleveland Browns game, another special teams blunder. That has become the norm since Bubba Ventrone took the reins of that unit.

That was the case again in the loss to the Buffalo Bills. A botched snap during a first-half field goal attempt added to a long list of lowlights this season.

When asked about that, special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone admitted that they didn’t do things well.

“Browns ST coordinator Bubba Ventrone on botched snap/hold vs. Bills: Both of those guys own it. Rex Sunahara short-armed snap. Corey Bojorquez could’ve still gotten the ball down. He’d say the same thing. Wasn’t good football,” Scott Petrak wrote on X.

Ventrone is a former special teams player himself, and he knows how to do things and how players need to own their mistakes.

That being said, there have been way too many issues with that unit already. So, even though execution clearly wasn’t good, maybe the blame should be placed somewhere else.

Ventrone was supposed to be a special teams guru. So far, that hasn’t shown at all.

The Browns have given up big plays and touchdowns on punt and kickoff returns, all while being pretty much incapable of putting up big returns of their own.

We’ve seen playoff-bound teams like the Los Angeles Rams fire their special teams coordinator after a blunder with just a couple of games left in the regular season. Ventrone, on the other hand, is still here.

While the players will own their mistakes, so should their coach.

