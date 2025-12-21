Kevin Stefanski Has Blunt Response To Another Special Teams Error On Sunday

In a season full of struggles for the Cleveland Browns, special teams has repeatedly been a glaring issue, drawing attention for mistakes ranging from punt and kickoff return touchdowns to mental errors and penalties. Week after week, the unit has been prone to mishaps that have had a major impact on game outcomes.

On Sunday, the Browns’ special teams committed another glaring error. Andre Smyt lined up for a 48-yard field goal at the end of the first half, but the placeholder bobbled the snapped ball, resulting in a missed opportunity for the Browns. The miscue came at a critical moment, leaving the team trailing 20-10 at halftime and missing an opportunity to narrow the deficit before halftime.

At the end of the game, head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked about the special teams mistake and his thoughts on that play.

“We weren’t at our best in that moment,” Stefanski said about the botched field goal, acknowledging the impact of yet another costly error.

The problem goes beyond a single play. Special teams failures have had a ripple effect across the Browns’ performance this year, putting additional pressure on the offense and defense to make up for lost points or poor field position. The Browns need to take a hard look at special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone’s job this offseason.

Browns fans sounded off on Saturday when a successful franchise like the Rams parted ways with their special teams coordinator, holding him accountable for the unit’s poor performance this season.

Kevin Stefanski’s loyalty to Ventrone has raised some serious questions about his leadership and accountability with that unit this season.

