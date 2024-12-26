Bubba Ventrone Speaks Out About Dustin Hopkins’ Struggles

The Cleveland Browns didn’t have a lot of scoring opportunities on Sunday.

The Cincinnati Bengals’ usually-struggling defense limited their attempts on the ground and the air.

The team scored six points via a four-yard rushing touchdown by Jerome Ford.

Then, Dustin Hopkins missed his only extra-point attempt of the afternoon.

The Browns didn’t even attempt a single field goal.

Hopkins has been fairly erratic this season, and there have been legitimate concerns about his woes.

When asked about that, special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone told the media that Hopkins was working through his issues, adding that they were fully confident in his ability to bounce back from this (via Scott Petrak).

Browns ST coordinator Bubba Ventrone on struggling kicker Dustin Hopkins: We're working through it and he's working through it. We have a lot of confidence in him. On adding a kicker to practice squad: It's an option to have. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) December 26, 2024

This season is a lost cause already.

The team has been eliminated from playoff contention for quite a while now.

Hopkins still has several years remaining on his contract.

The team gave him a lofty contract extension, a decision that could backfire tremendously if they were to part ways with him.

They’ve claimed that his struggles don’t have anything to do with a mental block or any of those sorts; they insist it is mechanical.

If that’s the case, then resting, watching film, and getting healthy could resolve these issues.

But if that’s not what’s going on, the team will ultimately have to make a tough decision about him in the future.

