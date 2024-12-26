Browns Have Made A Decision About Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s Status For Sunday

The Cleveland Browns’ offensive struggles showed up again on Sunday.

Despite going against one of the worst defenses in the league, Ken Dorsey’s unit couldn’t do much vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.

Notably, a lot of that fell on the quarterback.

That’s why not many fans will be thrilled to know that Dorian Thompson-Robinson might be in for another start on Sunday.

According to a report by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Thompson-Robinson will remain the starter.

#Brown OC Ken Dorsey said Dorian Thompson-Robinson (calf) is healthy and is expected to start vs. the #Dolphins. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 26, 2024

He was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday.

While he’s dealing with a calf injury, he’s still expected to be fully healthy to play vs. the Miami Dolphins.

Thompson-Robinson struggled mightily in the road loss.

He completed just 20 of 34 passes for 157 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions.

He also scrambled nine times for 49 yards.

The Browns went 3-of-12 in third down and totaled 273 yards (125 passing).

Needless to say, that’s not what one would expect from an NFL-caliber offense.

Thompson-Robinson hasn’t shown much in the past, and it’s hard to envision him ever being an NFL starter.

The Browns’ decision to keep starting him could depend on multiple factors.

Perhaps they know it’s not in their best interest to win more games this season because of the NFL Draft.

Perhaps they want to keep Jameis Winston healthy and safe for the upcoming season.

They may want to evaluate him to decide if they should keep him as a backup or third-string player.

Whatever the case, it might be a long afternoon again on Sunday.

