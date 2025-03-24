Buzz Is Building About Rumored Browns Trade With 49ers

The Cleveland Browns have been among the most talked about teams in the league leading up to the 2025 NFL season.

Myles Garrett’s saga was the talk of the town for several weeks until the team signed him to a massive extension, and with the Browns having the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft, there are plenty of topics to keep the rumor mill flowing.

Besides re-signing Garrett, the Browns have been relatively quiet throughout free agency to this point, but that could change soon, at least according to a recent report from insider John Frascella.

As Frascella pointed out on X, the Browns are said to be interested in Brandon Aiyuk, talking with the San Francisco 49ers to see if they can get a deal done.

WR UPDATE: The Cleveland Browns have been pounding the 49ers in the past week or so, trying to find a deal that works for Brandon Aiyuk, looks like they want a WR1 for Shedeur pic.twitter.com/UUEjiv33oH — John Frascella (Football) (@NFLFrascella) March 23, 2025

Aiyuk has proven to be a great NFL wide receiver throughout his first few seasons in the league and could be looking for a way out of town, especially now that his counterpart, Deebo Samuel, is no longer on the team.

The Browns present an intriguing upside, even though they haven’t had much success for over a decade.

The prospect of playing with a rookie quarterback like Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders could provide new life for a player like Aiyuk, potentially becoming a bigger part of an offense and helping pull the Browns out of their funk.

Only time will tell how this situation evolves, but this team could certainly use a WR1 like Aiyuk to help turn the tides around on offense.

