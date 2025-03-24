Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, March 24, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Buzz Is Building About Rumored Browns Trade With 49ers

Buzz Is Building About Rumored Browns Trade With 49ers

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Buzz Is Building About Rumored Browns Trade With 49ers
(Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns have been among the most talked about teams in the league leading up to the 2025 NFL season.

Myles Garrett’s saga was the talk of the town for several weeks until the team signed him to a massive extension, and with the Browns having the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft, there are plenty of topics to keep the rumor mill flowing.

Besides re-signing Garrett, the Browns have been relatively quiet throughout free agency to this point, but that could change soon, at least according to a recent report from insider John Frascella.

As Frascella pointed out on X, the Browns are said to be interested in Brandon Aiyuk, talking with the San Francisco 49ers to see if they can get a deal done.

Aiyuk has proven to be a great NFL wide receiver throughout his first few seasons in the league and could be looking for a way out of town, especially now that his counterpart, Deebo Samuel, is no longer on the team.

The Browns present an intriguing upside, even though they haven’t had much success for over a decade.

The prospect of playing with a rookie quarterback like Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders could provide new life for a player like Aiyuk, potentially becoming a bigger part of an offense and helping pull the Browns out of their funk.

Only time will tell how this situation evolves, but this team could certainly use a WR1 like Aiyuk to help turn the tides around on offense.

NEXT:  NFL Insider Reveals Browns 'Draft Capital Ranking'
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Andrew Elmquist
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Andrew Elmquist
Contributor at Browns Nation
Andrew Elmquist graduated from Winona State University with bachelor's degrees in Communication Studies and Spanish. He is a budding analyst in the [...]

Browns Nation