NFL Insider Reveals Browns ‘Draft Capital Ranking’

The Cleveland Browns have several needs to fill in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Fortunately, they will have more than enough picks to do so.

More than that, those selections will be quite valuable, perhaps even the most valuable in the entire league.

As pointed out by Football Perspective and reported by NFL insider Bill Barnwell, the Browns have the highest draft capital value in the league ahead of this year’s NFL Draft.

They have a draft capital value of 65.0, with the Jacksonville Jaguars (64.1) and Tennessee Titans (63.8) behind them.

Draft capital in the 2025 draft by @fbgchase's draft value chart pic.twitter.com/OtnHlU27jt — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) March 22, 2025

All in all, the Browns will have 10 draft picks.

The list goes as follows:

First round: No. 2

Second round: No. 33

Third round: No. 67, No. 94 (via BUF)

Fourth round: No. 104

Sixth round: No. 179, No. 192 (via MIA), No. 200 (via MIN), No. 216 (compensatory pick)

Seventh round: No. 255 (compensatory pick)

The Browns had to give up a lot of draft assets to get Deshaun Watson.

That set the team back for years, and they weren’t able to replenish their roster with young players because of that.

As a result, the team is now in a tough spot with the salary cap, and there’s no better way to solve that issue than by getting young players on team-friendly deals.

Of course, this won’t do much unless the Browns actually nail their draft selections.

If at least half of those picks turn out to be good, especially their first-round selection, they might be able to turn things around quickly.

