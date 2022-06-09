Cade York Showing Off Big Leg At OTA’s

Rookie kicker Cade York dazzled the coaches, teammates, and media at Cleveland Browns OTAs on Wednesday who watched him kick at the end of practice.

It was the first time the fans saw video footage of York kicking at OTAs.

York did not disappoint; in fact, he was amazing.

#Browns Cade York kicking compilation (with some team pressure at the end). pic.twitter.com/XE17AGKGOF — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) June 8, 2022

York injected some excitement in the midst of a topsy turvy week of Browns news regarding quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Long Kick Is Good

#Browns Cade York from 60-some yards out. First time we’ve seen him kick at OTAs. pic.twitter.com/5aHFsjQ4kp — Ashley Bastock (@AshleyBastock42) June 8, 2022

From another angle, the 58-yarder easily cleared the goal post so it may have been a clean kick from 10 yards or more beyond.

Cade York went 6-7 in his kicks during practice hitting a 58-yard FG to finish it off. #Browns pic.twitter.com/0jsHLrjecg — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) June 8, 2022

He made 6 out of 7 on the day.

Franchise Kicker Is Finally In The House

It may be premature, but it could prove that the Browns drafted their franchise kicker to compete against the likes of very tough AFC North competition with kickers like Chris Boswell, Evan McPherson, and Justin Tucker.

While this footage is in Berea, we have not seen York kicking at FirstEnergy Stadium just yet, but we know that he has consulted with Browns legendary kicker Phil Dawson to get the inside information on how to handle the wind and challenging conditions.

The Browns have sorely missed a kicker that was consistently good and had nerves of steel in huge game-determining situations.

They haven’t had that type of player since Phil Dawson left in 2012.

It has taken 10 years to discover it.

If York is as good as advertised, expect Cade York jerseys to fly off the racks at stores.

This city is thirsting for a special teams star.

York is just one of two new special teams stars on the Browns roster in 2022.

The other is return specialist Jakeem Grant.

#Browns special teams coordinator Mike Priefer said signing Jakeem Grant gave us a piece we were missing, we needed more production at returner, needed to sign a good returner and I think we did that — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) June 1, 2022

Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer finally has his stars so let’s hope they shine brightly and win games for the Browns this season.