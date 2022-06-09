Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (6/9/22)

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Thursday, June 9, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are wrapping up the final day of OTAs today.

Tuesday is the beginning of mandatory minicamp, and the Browns announced yesterday that Baker Mayfield will be excused so that is one issue resolved in advance of next week.

Here is the Thursday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Watson Situation Continues To Grab Headlines

Jenny Vrentas’ reporting has given plenty of people pause including prominent media personalities like Mina Kimes and Rich Eisen who spoke about what she revealed through her in-depth investigation.

Tony Buzbee, the attorney for the plaintiffs, added the Houston Texans to the lawsuits based on what was learned from Vrentas’ The New York Times piece.

Meanwhile, Watson was at OTAs on Wednesday but did not speak to the media.

He did make his social media account private though it has 1.4 million followers.

Coach Stefanski spoke but did not provide any clarity or direction.

John Johnson III, who has had Watson’s number in practices with a couple of recent interceptions, was supportive of his quarterback and believes “it’s going to all clear up soon.”

 

2. York Dazzles

We got a look at what Cade York could do in practice on Wednesday, and let’s just say his potential is very exciting.

No, it was not in a pressurized game setting in tricky weather conditions, but a 58-yarder in practice is still something to cheer about.

Hopefully, this means that the Browns have their franchise kicker, who will be an important component to successful special teams play in 2022 and beyond.

 

3. Thursday Boost

NFL Films shared a fun series of clips between Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb from last season.

This video is so entertaining; you can watch it over and over and smile.

Hunt does most of the talking, but we do get a peek at Chubb’s dry humor.

The NFL picked this clip appropriately on Wednesday which was National Best Friends Day.

Happy Thursday Browns fans!

