Browns Nation News And Notes (6/9/22)

It is Thursday, June 9, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are wrapping up the final day of OTAs today.

Tuesday is the beginning of mandatory minicamp, and the Browns announced yesterday that Baker Mayfield will be excused so that is one issue resolved in advance of next week.

#Browns QB Baker Mayfield has been excused from mandatory minicamp, the two sides decide. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 8, 2022

Here is the Thursday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Watson Situation Continues To Grab Headlines

Jenny Vrentas’ reporting has given plenty of people pause including prominent media personalities like Mina Kimes and Rich Eisen who spoke about what she revealed through her in-depth investigation.

The Browns bet $230 million on Deshaun Watson because they hoped everyone would just move on. But the NY Times did something that the team arrogantly refused/pretended to do: They actually investigated what happened. pic.twitter.com/7p5f9ofv71 — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) June 8, 2022

Tony Buzbee, the attorney for the plaintiffs, added the Houston Texans to the lawsuits based on what was learned from Vrentas’ The New York Times piece.

In a statement, attorney Tony Buzbee said his law firm will be adding the "Houston Texans organization and others as defendants in the ongoing lawsuits against Deshaun Watson." — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) June 8, 2022

Meanwhile, Watson was at OTAs on Wednesday but did not speak to the media.

#Browns QB Deshaun Watson going through drills in Berea pic.twitter.com/BhytdgZchA — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) June 8, 2022

He did make his social media account private though it has 1.4 million followers.

Why did Deshaun Watson go private? Did something happen? pic.twitter.com/ISu3g05GBl — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 8, 2022

Coach Stefanski spoke but did not provide any clarity or direction.

Cleveland Brown head coach Kevin Stefanski repeatedly avoids questions regarding quarterback Deshaun Watson. A 24th civil lawsuit for sexual misconduct was filed against Watson this week. pic.twitter.com/WVxtP6xXes — The Recount (@therecount) June 8, 2022

#Browns John Johnson III picks Deshaun Watson again today. pic.twitter.com/okRiBY9I7t — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) June 8, 2022

John Johnson III, who has had Watson’s number in practices with a couple of recent interceptions, was supportive of his quarterback and believes “it’s going to all clear up soon.”

#Browns safety John Johnson III on Deshaun Watson so far this offseason: "He's done a great job of just being a true professional. I think it's going to all clear up soon." — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) June 8, 2022

2. York Dazzles

We got a look at what Cade York could do in practice on Wednesday, and let’s just say his potential is very exciting.

Your new Kicker Cade York nails it from 58 Yards #Browns. pic.twitter.com/pjJeNMBFeG — Faithful Dawgs Podcast (@FDPodcastCLE) June 8, 2022

No, it was not in a pressurized game setting in tricky weather conditions, but a 58-yarder in practice is still something to cheer about.

Hopefully, this means that the Browns have their franchise kicker, who will be an important component to successful special teams play in 2022 and beyond.

3. Thursday Boost

NFL Films shared a fun series of clips between Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb from last season.

This video is so entertaining; you can watch it over and over and smile.

Hunt does most of the talking, but we do get a peek at Chubb’s dry humor.

The NFL picked this clip appropriately on Wednesday which was National Best Friends Day.

