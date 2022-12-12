Cade York Was Not Happy With A Call On Sunday

Cade York has been a bitter-sweet name for the Cleveland Browns and their fans to hear.

The rookie kicker had been a player with mixed results when the team needs him.

While he has some glorious moments in 2022, he also has been a dud in other moments.

However, his bad days haven’t shaken his confidence, as he let the world see how he wasn’t happy with one call on Sunday.

York Has His Own “Give Me The Ball” Moment On Sunday

With the Browns down by 10 with two seconds left in the first half, York wanted the coach to give him the ball.

However, the kick for York to put the game within seven points was a 68-yard field goal attempt.

Cade York begged to get to try that 68 yard field goal attempt and wasn't happy he didn't get the chance:

While head coach Kevin Stefanski laughs over the conversation with York, it shows the young kicker has confidence in himself.

But his confidence in this situation was crazy, as the NFL record for longest field goal is 66 yards.

With no other kicker ever making a kick longer than 66 yards, it’s crazy to think York could make it.

It’s worse when you see how the rookie kicker has been this season.

While he’s made a 58-yard field goal this season, he’s missed six field goals for the season.

With some of those missed field goals seeing him kicking the ball too low, it’s hard to believe he could make a 68-yard attempt.

However, it’s clearly he believes in himself.

While Stefanski felt the kick wasn’t worth it, York feels he can do anything, if given a chance.