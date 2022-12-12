Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Cade York Was Not Happy With A Call On Sunday

Cade York Was Not Happy With A Call On Sunday

By

Cade York #3 of the Cleveland Browns leaves the field after making a 58-yard go-ahead field goal during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

 

Cade York has been a bitter-sweet name for the Cleveland Browns and their fans to hear.

The rookie kicker had been a player with mixed results when the team needs him.

While he has some glorious moments in 2022, he also has been a dud in other moments.

However, his bad days haven’t shaken his confidence, as he let the world see how he wasn’t happy with one call on Sunday.

 

York Has His Own “Give Me The Ball” Moment On Sunday

With the Browns down by 10 with two seconds left in the first half, York wanted the coach to give him the ball.

However, the kick for York to put the game within seven points was a 68-yard field goal attempt.

While head coach Kevin Stefanski laughs over the conversation with York, it shows the young kicker has confidence in himself.

But his confidence in this situation was crazy, as the NFL record for longest field goal is 66 yards.

With no other kicker ever making a kick longer than 66 yards, it’s crazy to think York could make it.

It’s worse when you see how the rookie kicker has been this season.

While he’s made a 58-yard field goal this season, he’s missed six field goals for the season.

With some of those missed field goals seeing him kicking the ball too low, it’s hard to believe he could make a 68-yard attempt.

However, it’s clearly he believes in himself.

While Stefanski felt the kick wasn’t worth it, York feels he can do anything, if given a chance.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More News

Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals

Jessie Bates Sends A Message After Bengals Win Over Browns

19 mins ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs off the field after being defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals 23-10 at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Browns Insider Has A Plan For Deshaun Watson Moving Forward

25 mins ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/12/22)

4 hours ago

Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals

The Browns Ended A Short Run Of Dominance Sunday

19 hours ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Cleveland Browns

Report: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Injured At End Of Bengals Game

18 hours ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Cleveland Browns

Report: Amari Cooper Will Play Against Bengals

1 day ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/11/22)

1 day ago

Baker Mayfield #6 and Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Heinz Field on January 10, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Myles Garrett Had A Great Reaction To Baker Mayfield's Rams Win

2 days ago

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns

Amari Cooper Comments On His Week 14 Status

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns gestures while running off the field following his team's 27-14 win over the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Cleveland Browns Vs. Cincinnati Bengals Score Predictions

2 days ago

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns talks to head coach Kevin Stefanski during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Should The Browns Have Packages For Brissett On Sunday?

2 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/10/22)

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Has A Good Feeling About Bengals Game

3 days ago

First Energy Stadium in Cleveland

Joe Woods Comments On Browns' Record Against Bengals

3 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/9/22)

3 days ago

Tony Fields II #42 of the Cleveland Browns reacts while returning an interception for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Video Show Hilarious Moment Between Tony Fields II And His Dad

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Houston Texans

Nick Chubb Is Named A Finalist For Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

4 days ago

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paycor Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Odds Don't Favor Joe Burrow In Sunday's Browns Matchup

4 days ago

Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs with the ball after catching a punt in the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

New Browns WR Had An Interesting Stat In College

4 days ago

cleveland browns team records

A Look At The Latest Injury Report For Browns Vs. Bengals

4 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs a drill during a practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Video Shows Deshaun Watson Looking Sharp In Practice

4 days ago

Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers receives a kickoff in the second quarter of a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium on November 06, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.

3 Things To Know About New Browns WR Jaelon Darden

4 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/8/22)

4 days ago

Reggie Ragland #59 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating San Francisco 49ers by 31 - 20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

3 Things To Know About Linebacker Reggie Ragland

5 days ago

Jessie Bates Sends A Message After Bengals Win Over Browns

No more pages to load