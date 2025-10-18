Cam Newton Urges Browns To Make Blockbuster Trade

The Cleveland Browns entered the season with aspirations of making the playoffs after signing star defensive player Myles Garrett to a mega extension.

Despite the team’s defense ranking among the top half of the league in many categories, the Browns hold a 1-5 record and could be sellers at the NFL midseason trade deadline.

That hasn’t kept former NFL quarterback Cam Newton from offering up a possible trade that he believes would change the Browns’ trajectory for this season.

During a recent television appearance, Newton urged Cleveland to make a big trade for a WR, possibly A.J. Brown if he’s available.

“If I was the GM in Cleveland, I would have went after A.J. Brown. If I’m Cleveland, I’m going after disgruntled receivers that want the ball,” Newton said.

Newton said that a big-time receiver like Brown would be targeted early and often for the Browns.

The former quarterback compared a potential role for Brown as being “fed Thanksgiving, Christmas, and a New Year’s meal all in one.”

He added that Brown would be a difference-maker the team desperately needs offensively, suggesting that Cleveland would be in playoff contention should the franchise pull off a trade for his services.

Brown is a 28-year-old veteran who is in his seventh professional season.

The wide receiver has been with Philadelphia for the past four years, helping the franchise make multiple Super Bowl appearances.

For his career, Brown has 471 receptions for 7,300 yards and 50 touchdowns, proving he can be a featured target in any team’s offense.

This season, Jerry Jeudy has 20 receptions for 240 yards and no touchdowns in the Browns’ underperforming offense.

NEXT:

Ex-Browns QB Says One Player Can Make Cleveland Believe Again