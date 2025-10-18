Ex-Browns QB Says One Player Can Make Cleveland Believe Again

The Cleveland Browns are heading into a matchup that doesn’t look like a big deal on paper to most NFL fans, as both teams are 1-5, but each team is nearing a breaking point, and something has to give.

The Browns’ organization is watching losses pile up over decades as they repeatedly fail to find their franchise quarterback, while the Dolphins’ exciting, uptempo regime, established over the past few years, is imploding upon itself due to injuries, a weak defense, and a broken locker room.

With each unexceptional Gabriel start, former Browns QB Cody Kessler believes the calls for Shedeur Sanders are going to grow louder and louder, but Kessler believes Sanders can provide the Browns with hope.

“The Browns are desperate for a spark right now. I like Dillon Gabriel, but he doesn’t have that moxie and that spark that they need. Shedeur Sanders does.”

🔥 Shedeur. The Spark Browns Need. Stefanski Has Lost Credibility "I like Dillon but he doesn't have that spark. Shedeur does. If you start #12, that stadium, that team, that offense will believe in this" https://t.co/3opGyNibiE pic.twitter.com/LyX3u9Fumj — JaKi 🇺🇸 (@JaKiTruth) October 17, 2025

People still haven’t come to terms with the fact that Shedeur Sanders was a fifth-round pick for a reason, but some Browns fans are so desperate for excitement and the potential that they might have their franchise quarterback that they are willing to throw him out there before he is ready.

This team invested a third-rounder in Gabriel, and it would be irresponsible to toss him aside after two starts and no turnovers.

It’s understandable that this fanbase is dying to see a spark, but if Sanders doesn’t give it to them, it will hurt more than simply waiting a bit longer until he might be ready.

