Sunday, March 1, 2026
Carnell Tate Reacts To Possibility Of Being Drafted By Browns

Matthew Peralta
(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

 

When it comes to evaluating the Cleveland Browns’ offense, the major thing that sticks out is the lack of high-end talent at the quarterback and wide receiver positions. Quarterback has been an open question mark for years, as the Browns had one of the worst passing units in the league during the 2025 NFL season, but part of their poor quarterback play is also the state of the wide receiver room.

Jerry Jeudy failed as the team’s de facto No. 1 wideout option, so the passing game largely involved the tight end tandem of David Njoku and Harold Fannin Jr. Fannin, in particular, stuck out as a highly athletic receiving option that could get downfield and create yards after the catch.

While Fannin looks like a foundational piece for Cleveland moving forward, they need to find more pieces to complement him and the passing game. The 2026 NFL Draft is the perfect place for the Browns to search for young, star-potential talent, and they’re fortunately armed with two first-round picks.

Cleveland owns the No. 6 and No. 24 picks, so there is a real opportunity to add a couple of difference makers early on. A popular name to circle is Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate, who some analysts have going in the top-10 of the first round.

At the NFL Combine, Tate discussed the possibility of staying in Ohio and what it would mean to be picked by Cleveland.

“It’ll mean a lot to stay in Ohio. Columbus is an hour up the street, so it’ll mean a lot to stay in Columbus, next to Columbus. And then I can go up there and see all my guys out there at Ohio State. And I know Ohio State fans love the Cleveland Browns, so why not?” Tate said.

Tate has tantalizing upside as a receiver, as he can win at all three levels of the field and make plays after the catch, two areas the Browns definitely need help with. Also, selecting Tate gives the fan base something to be excited about after his successful career with the Buckeyes.

If Tate is sitting on the board at No. 6, then it’ll be tough for Cleveland to pass up on a star-level talent.

