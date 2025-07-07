Carson Schwesinger Draws Comparison To 1 Browns Defender

The Cleveland Browns really missed Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah last season.

Losing him early in the year was a big blow to their defense, and all the uncertainty about his future forced the Browns’ hand to do something about it.

That’s why they didn’t hesitate to take UCLA star Carson Schwesinger early in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

And judging by his tape and the early returns from offseason practices, team legend Hanford Dixon couldn’t be more excited about him.

Talking on his show, the legendary defender gushed about Schwesinger, comparing him to Owusu-Koramoah because of his speed, athleticism, and, more importantly, his ability to rush the quarterback:

“This guy is a lot like [Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah], meaning speed. That’s why we like JOK because he can rush the quarterback, he can cover people coming out of the backfield, and he was just a phenomenal athlete. This kid, he’s supposed to be, pretty much, like JOK. It’s going to be interesting to see what happens to this defense and everything,” Dixon said of Schwesinger.

Carson Schwesinger will be able to take over the LB room. #DawgPound "This guy is a LOT like JOK." –@HanfordDixon29 Presented by @nefdirect https://t.co/sdZK7CL3S6 pic.twitter.com/14XlcLANWM — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) July 6, 2025

Schwesinger flew under the radar for most of the pre-draft process, but he turned plenty of heads with his workouts and was a notorious riser on most big boards.

Some even thought he could’ve snuck his way into the first round.

The Browns had two selections in the first five of the second round, but knowing that multiple teams had set their sights on him, they were quick to nab him before it was too late.

Schwesinger is an absolute bully against the run, but he can also be a deadly pass rusher because of his rare combination of instincts, quick moves, and strength.

He will have some big shoes to fill, as Owusu-Koramoah was positioning himself as one of the rising stars at the linebacker position.

Hopefully, he will also be cleared to get back on the field at some point in the future.

