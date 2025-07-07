Former NFL Player Calls Out Kevin Stefanski About Rookie QBs

The Cleveland Browns knew they needed to find a quarterback for the future, which is why they traded for one and drafted two.

Given his age, Joe Flacco won’t be there for long, which is why they should focus their efforts on Kenny Pickett, Shedeur Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel.

It’s not usual to have two rookie quarterbacks on the team, much less two who could legitimately take the field at one point in the season.

With that in mind, former NFL player Cecil Shorts called out head coach Kevin Stefanski and urged him to just pick one of the first-year players and develop him:

“Stefanski, you’re supposed to be the guru. You’ve got two guys that are extremely accurate in college. You go out there and develop them. You go do it. If you’re the guru that you say you are, the guru everybody says he is, prove it. Prove it. Pick one, and develop him throughout the year, and if they don’t turn out how they want to, then you can go get your quarterback or whatever you want to do. But, what if it does turn out?” Shorts said.

Stefanski got the nod to coach the Browns because of his offensive expertise, but that hasn’t always been the case since he arrived in Northeast Ohio.

Of course, it hasn’t all been on him.

He’s been dealt a terrible hand at the most crucial position, and spending at least 50% of his tenure with the organization with Deshaun Watson there hasn’t done much to help his case.

Neither Gabriel nor Sanders looks like a potential superstar, but they’re the Browns’ best shot at landing a franchise quarterback this season.

Also, with two first-round picks in next year’s stacked quarterback class, they need to know for sure what they have on their hands before rushing to make any decisions.

If there’s any chance that any of these players will turn out to be a franchise-caliber quarterback, it’ll be up to Stefanski to figure it out pretty soon.

