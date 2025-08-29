Browns Nation

Friday, August 29, 2025
Carson Schwesinger Is Drawing Comparisons To Browns Legend

Earnest Horn
By
Leave a Comment
Carson Schwesinger Is Drawing Comparisons To Browns Legend
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Many analysts questioned the Cleveland Browns’ decision to invest their top second-round pick in linebacker Carson Schwesinger.

Some believed that the former Big Ten standout would be available later in the draft, but Cleveland believed Schwesinger’s potential made this a worthy pick.

Now, Browns insider Tony Grossi is beginning to talk about the linebacker’s potential.

Grossi made a bold comparison for the rookie, noting that the linebacker reminded him of another former Browns great.

“Carson Schwesinger, the Browns’ new linebacker, hasn’t played a down in a game yet. But he already reminds me of Clay Matthews, the linebacker from the 1970s, ’80 and ‘90s who ranks as one of the franchise’s all-time greats,” Grossi wrote. Matthews was always the Browns’ ‘quarterback’ on defense.  A bioengineer major at UCLA, Schwesinger possesses the rare combination of football intelligence and brute physicality – like Clay Matthews.”

The comparison will certainly make Browns fans happy, especially with the success both the Browns and this legend experienced during the 1980s.

Matthews played in 232 contests over 16 seasons for Cleveland.

The Browns would be ecstatic if Schwesinger had half the career that Matthews had, especially in the current NFL era.

Schwesinger had a strong preseason performance out of the gate, notching six tackles and two quarterback hits against the Carolina Panthers.

While he played sparingly in the preseason, Schwesinger’s role in the defense is secure, and he looks like he will be a difference-maker for the Browns in his first season.

Browns Nation