Shedeur Sanders Breaks Silence After QB3 Announcement

The Cleveland Browns have been routinely criticized in their handling of fifth-round draft pick Shedeur Sanders.

Sanders started the preseason with a strong outing, but his second opportunity was much less successful.

The performance landed him as the third-string quarterback heading into the 2025 campaign.

While many Browns fans may believe that Sanders is positioned correctly on the roster, some analysts continue to suggest that Cleveland should reassess his role.

Sanders’ latest message appears to address this situation.

The rookie quarterback took to social media to send a message to his followers.

“GOD doesn’t make mistakes. When you realize that everything happens for a reason, you’ll find peace in your situation,” Sanders posted on X.

The NFL is providing a new experience for Sanders.

In college, Sanders started all four seasons, and he led his teams to three winning campaigns.

That makes Sanders’ message a poignant one, especially after he struggled against the Los Angeles Rams last week.

In that final preseason contest, Sanders completed just three of his six passes for 14 yards while being sacked five times.

During the game, Sanders looked uncomfortable staying in the pocket, causing multiple sacks against the rookie.

And after leading Cleveland to three scores in his first outing against the Carolina Panthers, the offense was stagnant when he led it against the Rams.

The Browns surrendered a 16-7 lead, and former quarterback Tyler Huntley — who took over for the final series — led the Browns down the field for the game-winning field goal for the 19-17 victory.

