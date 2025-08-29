Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, August 29, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Shedeur Sanders Breaks Silence After QB3 Announcement

Shedeur Sanders Breaks Silence After QB3 Announcement

Earnest Horn
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Shedeur Sanders Breaks Silence After QB3 Announcement
(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have been routinely criticized in their handling of fifth-round draft pick Shedeur Sanders.

Sanders started the preseason with a strong outing, but his second opportunity was much less successful.

The performance landed him as the third-string quarterback heading into the 2025 campaign.

While many Browns fans may believe that Sanders is positioned correctly on the roster, some analysts continue to suggest that Cleveland should reassess his role.

Sanders’ latest message appears to address this situation.

The rookie quarterback took to social media to send a message to his followers.

“GOD doesn’t make mistakes. When you realize that everything happens for a reason, you’ll find peace in your situation,” Sanders posted on X.

The NFL is providing a new experience for Sanders.

In college, Sanders started all four seasons, and he led his teams to three winning campaigns.

That makes Sanders’ message a poignant one, especially after he struggled against the Los Angeles Rams last week.

In that final preseason contest, Sanders completed just three of his six passes for 14 yards while being sacked five times.

During the game, Sanders looked uncomfortable staying in the pocket, causing multiple sacks against the rookie.

And after leading Cleveland to three scores in his first outing against the Carolina Panthers, the offense was stagnant when he led it against the Rams.

The Browns surrendered a 16-7 lead, and former quarterback Tyler Huntley — who took over for the final series — led the Browns down the field for the game-winning field goal for the 19-17 victory.

NEXT:  Analyst Makes Bold Browns, Rams Trade Prediction
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation