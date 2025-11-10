Browns Nation

Monday, November 10, 2025
Carson Schwesinger Named New Favorite To Win Notable Award

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns found a true star in Carson Schwesinger. The second-round pick from the 2025 NFL Draft has been the brightest spot on their defense this season, which is a lot to say.

Schwesinger has been a hitting machine with great instincts against the pass and the run. So far, he has a 74.4 PFF grade, and it seems like he’s finally getting the national recognition he deserves.

According to insider Daniel Oyefusi, Schwesinger could finish the season with a notable award. In fact, he’s even passed the first defensive player taken in the 2025 NFL Draft.

“Per ESPN Research, Browns LB Carson Schwesinger is the new Defensive Rookie of the Year favorite, passing Abdul Carter. It’s the first time Schwesinger has been favored in that market all season,” Oyefusi wrote on X.

Truth be told, that’s well deserved. Of course, Carter is a very talented player, and the No. 3 overall pick has made an impact on the New York Giants’ defense, but Schwesinger has been an unstoppable force.

He’s a sideline-to-sideline tackler with amazing instincts against the run, but he can also put a lot of pressure on the quarterback. He’s already drawn comparisons to former NFL stars like Luke Kuechly, and fans can definitely see the resemblances in their games.

Through the first nine games of his NFL career, Schwesinger has 74 total tackles, including 30 solo tackles, and six tackles for loss. He also has five QB hits, 1.5 sacks, one pass defended and one interception.

Things haven’t gone well for the Browns overall this season, but some of their rookies are a reason for optimism. Hopefully, Schwesinger will stay healthy and keep up this strong play for years to come.

NEXT:  Browns Linked To 3 Promising OT Prospects In 2026 Draft
