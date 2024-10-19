Juan Thornhill Sends A Clear Message Ahead Of Sunday’s Game

After spending several weeks away from the field, the Cleveland Browns are expecting to have safety Juan Thornhill return tomorrow to face the Cincinnati Bengals.

Thornhill spent time on the Injured Reserve (IR) list due to a calf strain he experienced in the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

He initially returned to the Cowboys’ contest, but an MRI later revealed how severe the issue was.

Analyst Daniel Oyefusi spoke with Thornhill after Friday’s practice, and the safety sent a clear message ahead of Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Thornhill said he feels good after allowing the injury to fully heal,” Oyefusi said.

“I think it’s time to go,” Thornhill said to Oyefusi.

Oyefusi reported how severe the calf strain was, noting it was a Grade 2 strain.

Thornhill injured the opposite leg from his 2023 injury in the second quarter of the Dallas game, but the player returned to that contest not knowing the severity of the injury.

Last season was Thornhill’s first away from the Kansas City Chiefs, and he played in 11 games for the Browns due to an injury.

In 2023, Thornhill recorded 54 tackles and one pass deflection for the Browns defense.

Previously, Thornhill spent four seasons with the Chiefs, winning two Super Bowls during his tenure with the team.

In six years, Thornhill has played 77 games and started 64 of those contests.

He’s responsible for eight interceptions, including three in 2022 – his final season with the Chiefs.

Thornhill’s return will boost a defensive backfield that has experienced multiple injuries since the beginning of the season.

