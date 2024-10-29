Cedric Tillman Has Honest Admission About His Breakout Game

Cedric Tillman’s breakout moment finally arrived in spectacular fashion.

The second-year Browns receiver lit up the field in a nail-biting 29-24 victory over the division-leading Ravens last Sunday, hauling in his first two NFL touchdowns.

The highlight? A dramatic 38-yard game-winning catch with just 59 seconds remaining.

Tillman’s career-best performance saw him snag seven of nine targets for 99 yards, announcing his arrival in style.

In this week’s “Bark Tank,” Tillman opened up to host Andrew Siciliano about his breakthrough performance.

The young receiver from Tennessee shared his long-awaited milestone with refreshing candor.

“Man, I’ve been planning to score since my first game last year. So, it’s just like I was waiting and waiting and it came. So that was a dope moment for sure..”

When asked about his end zone celebration after the second touchdown, Tillman explained.

“So, it’s my little tippy toes, tippy toes, slide, tippy toes, tippy toes, slide. You know, just kinda little something I had. It was the first thing I thought in my head.”

Ced was ready when it came time to hit that first touchdown celly 🕺 He sits down to talk about his breakout game with @AndrewSiciliano in this week's edition of Bark Tank! ▶️: https://t.co/HxgBJtg37c pic.twitter.com/he7XbRPEPH — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 29, 2024

The timing couldn’t be better for the Browns, who recently traded Amari Cooper to Buffalo.

Tillman has seized his opportunity, racking up 15 catches, 180 yards, and two touchdowns in just two weeks.

His journey to this point is worth noting. Selected one pick after Tennessee teammate Jalin Hyatt in the third round of the 2023 draft, Tillman showed promise in his rookie season with 21 catches for 224 yards across 14 games.

His college career hinted at this potential – he made Tennessee history with a seven-game touchdown streak and became their first 1,000-yard receiver since 2012.

This breakthrough performance feels less like a flash in the pan and more like the start of something bigger for the emerging Browns receiver.

