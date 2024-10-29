Gregg Williams Reveals What He Liked About Jameis Winston On Sunday

Last season, when quarterback Deshaun Watson went down with a season-ending shoulder injury, the Cleveland Browns somehow continued to win games behind replacement QB Joe Flacco and made the playoffs with an 11-6 record.

In Week 7 of this season, Watson again suffered a season-ending injury, this time to his Achilles, and now Jameis Winston has replaced him under center.

Winston played very well on Sunday and threw three touchdown passes as the Browns defeated the Baltimore Ravens, who came in with a five-game winning streak, 29-24.

On the “Come Get Some Show,” Gregg Williams praised Winston’s footwork and mechanics.

Gregg Williams highlights how impressive Jameis Winston's footwork was on Sunday. #DawgPound "He understood where his plant foot was every time in the pocket which creates the pocket mechanics. The offensive line played pretty damn good, didn't they?" – @CoachGreggSB44

Winston was the No. 1 pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, and he showed some promise as a rookie by throwing for 4,042 yards and 22 touchdowns as a rookie while being named to the Pro Bowl.

In 2019, he led the league with 5,109 passing yards and threw 33 touchdown passes, but he also had a league-high 30 interceptions.

Since then, injuries have basically rendered him a backup, but perhaps he will be just what Cleveland needs for more than one week.

The Browns may have entered a soft rebuild after Watson’s injury and the trade that sent five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills.

They will have some difficult games coming up against teams such as the Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers, but the good news is that star running back Nick Chubb is back after suffering a severe knee injury in Week 2 of last season.

He ran for 52 yards on 16 attempts on Sunday versus Baltimore.

