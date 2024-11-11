Cedric Tillman Reveals Honest Thoughts About His Recent Performances

The Cleveland Browns are wrapping up their bye week, but with a 2-7 record, their season, for all intents and purposes, seems to be over.

But they do have a glimmer of hope for the immediate future in the form of wide receiver Cedric Tillman, who has had some impressive performances lately.

While Tillman acknowledged his improvement he also understands he needs to do his job in the eight contests that remain, per Fred Greetham.

“I’m starting to do a bit more, but it’s only three games. We got eight games left,” Tillman said.

#Browns Cedric Tillman on his last 3 games pic.twitter.com/B6PdI4Hfn7 — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) November 11, 2024

Tillman, a 24-year-old who is in his second season out of the University of Tennessee, was somewhat of an afterthought when the season began.

But after five-time Pro Bowl wideout Amari Cooper was traded to the Buffalo Bills, Tillman started to blossom, and almost all of his 24 catches and 264 receiving yards this season have come in the Browns’ last three games.

He has become arguably their biggest offensive weapon in their passing game since then, and the 6-foot-3 third-round draft choice is therefore looking like a significant building block.

Cleveland has some difficult games coming up, particularly against the Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens, and those contests will present a nice challenge for Tillman to show the team where he truly is at this current stage of his development.

