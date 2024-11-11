Browns Nation

Monday, November 11, 2024
Jedrick Wills Speaks Out About His Benching

Jedrick Wills Speaks Out About His Benching

Denver Broncos v Cleveland Browns
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

A report early on Monday jolted what had been a serene locker room for the Cleveland Browns this season.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot revealed in a report that left tackle Jedrick Wills had “made a business decision” to not play against the Baltimore Ravens, one that he said reportedly cost him his starting role in the lineup.

Cabot added more behind-the-scenes information to her report later in the day, sharing a video on YouTube with the offensive lineman sharing those comments as well as addressing his backup role with the team.

“It’s not my decision,” Wills said about being benched, adding, “I just got to play the role that I have.”

Wills revealed how he first knew he had an injury against the Cincinnati Bengals in the mid-October matchup.

“I felt it, but we were going up on the ball,” Wills said, adding, “Everybody was getting set, so I was like, ‘well, I’ll stay in. If it hurts later, and I gotta come out, it is what it is.’”

Wills finished the game against Cincinnati, but he said the following day he received treatment on his knee as he was unable to bend it.

The tackle did not participate in a practice the following week against Baltimore as he was listed with the did not participate tag for the Week 8 report.

His decision led to his benching the following week against the Los Angeles Chargers, the offensive tackle said.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has not addressed this issue to confirm or deny the report.

