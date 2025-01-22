Chad Johnson Reveals Which Player The Browns Should Draft At No.2

The Cleveland Browns have several needs to address in the offseason.

They won’t have a lot of money to spend, but they do have several valuable draft picks.

Of course, it all starts at the top with the No. 2 selection.

Some think they should use that pick to get a quarterback, while others argue they would be better off with Abdul Carter.

However, Travis Hunter is the choice for Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson.

Talking to Shannon Sharpe on their “Nightcap” show, the former star wide receiver agreed with a report that they would draft Hunter in the first round and address their quarterback situation later.

He believes that the Browns’ identity is their defense, and Hunter, next to Denzel Ward, could immediately impact that end of the field.

Hunter is the best wide receiver and defensive back prospect in his class, and it’s not particularly close.

He wants to play on both sides of the field in the pros, and he would instantly sell a lot of tickets and jerseys.

He’s excelled at every level and has been a potential star on both sides of the field.

Scouts would rather watch him play cornerback because of his elite ball skills, but he won’t settle for that.

The Browns need to do a lot of things to get back on track.

While Hunter doesn’t necessarily solve any of their most pressing issues, he’s a potential superstar.

