Chad Johnson Urges NFC Team To Sign Nick Chubb

The quarterback position is the biggest topic of conversation surrounding the Cleveland Browns at the moment, since there are four potential starters on the roster, but the overhaul at the running back spot should also play a major role in turning this offense around.

Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson were brought in during the draft and should provide an immediate impact out of the backfield, but it’s still a shame that former franchise running back Nick Chubb no longer has a place on the roster because of them.

Chubb is still a free agent, and former NFL superstar wide receiver Chad Johnson recently took to X to urge Jerry Jones to bring Chubb to the Dallas Cowboys.

“Dear Jerry Jones, Nick Chubb is right there”

Chubb had the worst year of his career last season, posting 332 yards and three touchdowns on 102 carries for 3.3 yards per carry, which was the first time in his career he posted worse than 5.0 yards per carry.

He made an impressive comeback from the gruesome knee injury he suffered in early 2023, but behind a subpar offensive line and next to a disastrous passing game, Chubb didn’t look like the same guy in 2024.

The Dallas Cowboys had the sixth-fewest rushing yards in the NFL last season, while the Browns had the fourth-fewest, so both teams went into this offseason in dire need of an upgrade.

Cleveland made its big upgrades in the draft, but the Cowboys went the free agency route and signed Miles Sanders and Javonte Williams, hoping both can rebound from down years.

Adding a third veteran free agent to that backfield would be surprising, but Browns fans are certainly hoping Chubb lands somewhere soon.

