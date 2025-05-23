Kevin Stefanski Shuts Down Question About QB Competition

The Cleveland Browns went from having no quarterbacks to having too many, as there are now four potential starting options on the roster, not including Deshaun Watson, who will likely miss the upcoming season with his twice-torn Achilles.

Fans are excited about the prospects of either Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel taking hold of the starting job as a rookie, but head coach Kevin Stefanski recently threw a wet blanket on the fun speculation fans have been working through.

During a recent appearance on The Ken Carman Show, Stefanski tried to remind everyone that it’s only May and there’s plenty of time for this quarterback situation to get sorted out.

“I’m not willing to tell you. Nice try. We had an event down at the stadium, flag football event for young kids. I got the quarterback question only 30 times or so from the kids, so we have a lot of young journalists in this town that are doing your jobs for you guys. It’s more, ‘hey, you’ve got four of them, who’s starting.’ It’s early, guys…let’s get through the offseason.”

This is the right mindset to have when you go from having no quarterbacks to four, as there is no rush to decide, especially when it’s clear the team is in the midst of a bit of a rebuild.

In the bigger picture, all four of the candidates could prove not to be the answer, and the Browns would still be okay since they have a pair of first-round picks in next year’s draft, which is projected to be loaded with top-tier quarterback talent.

The team didn’t sign Joe Flacco and trade for Kenny Pickett for them not to play, so it’s still likely that one of them will begin the season as a starter, at least until one of the rookies proves they are ready.

The first eight games on the schedule are brutal, so it would be wise to protect the rookies until at least Week 9.

Stefanski is right here.

Let’s just wait until training camp to ask about this.

