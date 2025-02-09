Chiefs Star Urges Myles Garrett To Join The Team

The Kansas City Chiefs have been on top of the football world for the past three seasons, winning back-to-back Super Bowls and playing in a third consecutive game on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kansas City has a chance to make history this weekend by winning a third consecutive Lombardi Trophy.

The kicker is the Chiefs are a franchise that could potentially have more Super Bowl runs in front of them, especially having players like Patrick Mahomes helming the offense and Chris Jones being a dominant defender.

On Sunday, Kansas City will be playing in a game that Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has a strong desire to experience before finishing his NFL career.

Earlier this week, Garrett sent shockwaves throughout the NFL landscape by requesting a trade away from the only franchise he’s ever played for.

Garrett specifically requested to join a Super Bowl contender, something that Kansas City should be again in 2025.

During media availability this week, Jones was asked about potentially joining forces with the Browns’ defensive end, and the Chiefs’ star defender urged Cleveland to trade Garrett to Kansas City.

“I’ll take Myles any day,” Jones said.

Garrett has been a dominant force for Cleveland since the team took him with the top overall draft pick in 2017.

The defensive end has been named to six Pro Bowls as well as earned the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year award.

Last season, Garrett became the youngest player ever to achieve his 100th career sack, doing so the week before he turned 29 years old.

