Sunday, February 15, 2026
Chloe Kim Opens Up About Relationship With Myles Garrett

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

 

Olympic snowboard star Chloe Kim recently gave fans a glimpse into her personal life, including a lighthearted moment involving Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.

During an appearance on the Today show following her silver medal performance, Kim was asked about her support system and who has been cheering her on throughout her comeback. At one point in the interview, the conversation turned toward Garrett, and Kim did not shy away from acknowledging his support.

“It’s so fun. He’s truly my best friend. He’s such an amazing addition to my support system. I think it’s really special because he gets it. He gets what it’s like to be in this position. He gets what it’s like to be an athlete. He understands the pressure and all of that. He’s been an amazing person. He’s my rock, my best friend,” Kim said.

Kim smiled as she discussed Garrett, who has been known to support her at events.

Garrett, one of the NFL’s premier defensive players, has long been open about his interests outside of football, from poetry to basketball to attending major sporting events. His presence at high-profile competitions has often sparked buzz, and his connection to Kim has only amplified that interest.

Kim, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and one of the most recognizable figures in winter sports, has faced adversity in recent months. She battled through a shoulder injury leading into the competition but still managed to secure a podium finish. Her openness about the recovery process and the emotional toll of returning to elite competition has resonated with fans.

For Browns fans, seeing Garrett connected to a global star like Kim only adds to his already high-profile status. For Kim, having support from a player widely regarded as one of the best defenders in football underscores the mutual respect between two athletes at the top of their respective games.

As both prepare for the next stages of their careers, it is clear that they remain in each other’s corner.

Browns Nation