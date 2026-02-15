Browns Fans Won’t Like Latest 2026 Projection

The Cleveland Browns are not getting much love in early projections for the 2026 season.

The Browns and Miami Dolphins are currently projected to be the worst teams in the league next season, according to Polymarket. The betting platform has both franchises sitting at the bottom of its early outlook, a discouraging sign for two fan bases that were hoping for better days ahead.

“Yikes: The Dolphins and Browns are projected to be the WORST team in the NFL next season on Polymarket. It’s hard not to feel bad for Maimi and Cleveland fans…,” Dov Kleiman wrote.

Yikes: The Dolphins and Browns are projected to be the WORST team in the NFL next season on Polymarket. It's hard not to feel bad for Maimi and Cleveland fans… pic.twitter.com/8J796gMOAp — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 14, 2026

It is important to remember that February projections rarely tell the full story. Free agency has not begun, the NFL Draft is still months away and teams have yet to reshape their rosters. Still, being lumped in as a potential league-worst team highlights just how uncertain things feel in Cleveland right now.

The Browns are coming off a disappointing offensive campaign that ranked near the bottom of the league in multiple key categories. The hiring of Todd Monken as head coach signaled a shift in philosophy, with the organization acknowledging that the offense needs a major overhaul. However, questions remain at quarterback, along the offensive line and at wide receiver.

Deshaun Watson is working his way back and there has been optimism about Shedeur Sanders developing in a more flexible system under Monken. But until Cleveland proves it can produce consistent results on offense, skepticism will remain.

The roster also faces financial challenges. With a tight salary cap situation, the Browns will need to be creative in how they improve the team this offseason. That may limit splash moves in free agency and increase the importance of hitting on draft picks.

Defensively, the Browns have more stability, but even that side of the ball is in transition after losing defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. The search for his replacement continues, and how quickly that unit adapts to a new voice will be critical.

Right now, Cleveland has plenty of unanswered questions. Whether that translates into another difficult season or serves as motivation for a turnaround remains to be seen. For now, though, the Browns are entering 2026 with something to prove.

NEXT:

Analyst Identifies Browns’ Biggest Offseason Need