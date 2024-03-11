Former NFL Player Makes Harsh Statement About Browns Super Bowl Chances

The Cleveland Browns are coming off a solid season.

They proved that they could compete at a high level, with a championship-caliber defense leading a team with four different starting quarterbacks to the playoffs.

And now, with wide receiver Jerry Jeudy into the mix, some believe the Browns now have what it takes to take another leap forward and make it all the way to the final game of the season.

However, that’s not how former NFL player Chris Canty feels.

Talking on the “UNSPORTSMANLIKE” radio show, Canty stated that it’s about time people give up on the hope of watching Deshaun Watson get back to his former level (via UNSPORTSMANLIKE Radio on Twitter).

Despite his 8-4 record as a starter, Canty believes Watson’s presence is actually an anchor for this organization.

He stated that giving him a fully guaranteed $230 million deal is only holding Cleveland back from what could be a Super Bowl-contending roster.

Notably, he might have a valid point right there.

Watson did actually go 5-1 as a starter last season, and he did turn back the clock in his final game of 2023 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Then again, even when healthy, he wasn’t exactly at his best, and his best season was four years ago already.

Of course, the Browns also showed in 2023 that they don’t need elite quarterback play to be a contender.

But with all the money Cleveland has committed to Watson and all the assets they had to get him, it’s hard not to wonder what could’ve been if they had pursued someone else.