Chris Hubbard Opens Up On Exit From The Browns

By

Former Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Chris Hubbard
Chris Hubbard (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns have gone through their fair share of offensive linemen in recent years.

Included in their long list of centers, tackles, and guards is Chris Hubbard.

Hubbard was nice enough to take some time to talk with Barry Shuck of Dawgs By Nature about his time with the team, as well as his eventual departure (via Dawgs By Nature on Twitter).

Hubbard was a starting OT for the Browns for two seasons, in 2018 and 2019.

Before that, he had been a starter with the Pittsburgh Steelers for one year and a backup for three.

However, Hubbard fell out of grace with the Browns following the 2019 season when the team moved on from general manager John Dorsey and replaced him with Andrew Berry.

As one of his first moves with the team, Berry signed free-agent offensive lineman Jack Conklin, who would go on to take Hubbard’s starting position.

Conklin was a former first-round draft pick of the Tennessee Titans, and adding him to the roster was viewed as a solid upgrade.

In his interview with Dawgs By Nature, Hubbard admitted that he knew a change could be coming when Berry became the GM.

Hubbard understood that he hadn’t played his best football in 2019, so he wasn’t surprised at all when he was replaced as the starter.

After moving to the bench, Hubbard remained with the Browns for three more years, playing in 16 games and starting in six during that stretch.

Since leaving Cleveland in 2022, Hubbard played for the Tennessee Titans in 2023 and is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Jalin Coblentz
Jalin Coblentz
Contributor at Browns Nation
I'm a freelance writer and lifelong Browns fan.

