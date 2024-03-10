Analyst Says Jerry Jeudy Trade Puts Pressure On 1 Browns Player

If you thought there was pressure on Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson before, it just got amplified.

The Browns traded for Watson in 2022, thinking he would be the franchise quarterback to carry them to repeated playoff appearances and a potential Super Bowl.

As such, the pressure was high from the very first time he set foot on the field in a Browns uniform.

Now that Cleveland has pulled off a big trade for star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, Watson will feel more pressure than ever heading into next season (via ProFootballTalk on Twitter).

Adding Jerry Jeudy puts even more pressure on Deshaun Watson to finally give the Browns a return on their massive investment of guaranteed cash and draft picks. https://t.co/9rXuy2OqMf — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 9, 2024

According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the weight on Watson’s shoulders will be heavier than ever with the addition of Jeudy.

In the past, it was easy to blame Watson’s lackluster performance through his first two seasons on a lack of playmakers.

However, now that they have two bonafide Pro Bowlers in wide receiver Amari Cooper and tight end David Njoku, along with Jeudy, a former first-round draft pick, Watson has plenty of offensive weapons.

It wasn’t just the fact that Watson is a three-time Pro-Bowler and two-time AFC Offensive Player of the Month that had Browns fans thinking he was their quarterback of the future.

It was also because Cleveland traded away numerous draft picks and signed Watson to a contract for more than $200 million.

Between the guaranteed cash, the sacrificed picks, Watson’s pedigree, and a wide range of offensive weapons, next season will be critical for Watson.

Don’t expect the Browns to remain too patient with him if he can’t handle the pressure and make something happen in 2024.