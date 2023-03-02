Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Chris Simms Has A Clear Opinion About Kevin Stefanski’s Offense

Chris Simms Has A Clear Opinion About Kevin Stefanski’s Offense

By

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski during a tv interview prior to the final preseason NFL game between the Cleveland Browns and the Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
(Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire)

 

The NFL Scouting Combine is underway, and the upcoming NFL Draft is just weeks away.

However, the most important reinforcement the Browns could need might come from within.

Deshaun Watson will get the nod after barely shaking off the rust and playing last season, and there’s plenty of excitement for his first full year playing under HC Kevin Stefanski.

Stefanski has done an outstanding job of silencing those who doubted him early in his Browns career, at least when it comes to the offense.

That seems to be what NFL analyst Chris Simms thinks, as he recently admitted that he wasn’t exactly a fan of Stefanski before he proved him wrong.

Simms added that he’s now a bit of an underrated coach, stating that he’s a big believer in what he’s doing.

People are excited and looking forward to what the Browns can accomplish with Deshaun Watson under center.

The Clemson product was a budding star during his days with the Houston Texans, and the prospect of him wreaking havoc with Amari Cooper and Nick Chubb is mouth-watering for Browns fans.

He didn’t exactly look good last season, which is understandable after spending nearly 700 days away from the game.

It’s been a while since the Browns last had an elite quarterback leading the way.

The revolving door of poor QB play held the season back for over a decade, which should no longer be the case.

The future seems bright in Ohio with Stefanski calling the shots, so you better start believing.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More News

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

NFLPA Report Shows Grades For Cleveland Browns

21 hours ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

DE Prospect Says He Has Met With Browns At Combine

1 day ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns GM Comments On Flexibility With Deshaun Watson's Contract

1 day ago

John Johnson III #43 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before playing against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

John Johnson Has Released A Statement After His Release

2 days ago

A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Browns Reportedly Have Their Eye On A Veteran Safety

2 days ago

browns helmets

The Browns Have Announced They Are Releasing A Key Player From 2022

2 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Stat Shows Kevin Stefanski's Offense Was Efficient In 2022

2 days ago

Head coach Freddie Kitchens of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Former Browns Coach Freddie Kitchens Has Found A New Job

3 days ago

Team owners Jimmy Haslam and Dee Haslam watch training camp on August 16, 2020 at the Cleveland Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio.

Browns Owners Have Reached An Agreement To Purchase NBA Franchise

3 days ago

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs #15 talks with offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt of the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Report: Alex Van Pelt Will Take On Additional Role With Browns

3 days ago

NFL logo with footballs

2 Free Agent WR's The Browns Should Target

4 days ago

First Energy Stadium in Cleveland

The Browns Have Restructured A Contract For Key Player

5 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns in action against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Deshaun Watson Makes A Strong Statement About Kevin Stefanski

6 days ago

cleveland browns team records

The Browns Have Announced A New DL Coach

6 days ago

browns locker room with helmets

The Browns Have Hired A New Special Teams Coordinator

1 week ago

A Cleveland Browns fan reacts during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Browns Have Completed An Interview With Jets Assistant Coach

1 week ago

Mike Priefer

Why The Browns Had To Move On From Mike Priefer

1 week ago

Denver Broncos v Cleveland Browns

The Browns Reportedly Have Made A Decision About Jedrick Wills

1 week ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Are Expected To Interview A Frontrunner For ST Coach Today

1 week ago

Drew Petzing Is Reportedly Looking To Bring More Browns Coaches With Him

1 week ago

Defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale of the New York Giants looks on against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on December 18, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.

The Browns Have Requested Permission To Interview A Giants Assistant

1 week ago

browns helmets

The Browns Are Adding Another Assistant Coach To Their Staff

1 week ago

A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Have Requested To Interview A Colts Coach For ST Opening

1 week ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second half of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Browns Release Statement About Recently Fired Coach

1 week ago

NFLPA Report Shows Grades For Cleveland Browns

No more pages to load