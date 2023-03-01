NFLPA Report Shows Grades For Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns did not have the season that many fans hoped for.

After winning only seven games, they have many holes to fill on their roster this offseason.

But, the 2023 season should be better thanks to a full year of Deshaun Watson.

Watson was suspended for the first 11 games of last year, and he struggled once he came back.

Having a full offseason to get back into NFL shape should be beneficial for Watson and the Browns.

Something that flies under the radar is how everything that goes into getting a team ready to play.

The NFLPA asked 1,300 players to provide information on their organizations.

The NFLPA is releasing its first ever team report cards based on surveying roughly 1,300 players. Ranking No. 1 overall in football facilities, staff and overall treatment of players: the #Vikings, followed by the #Dolphins at 2 and #Raiders at 3. https://t.co/Twif0gYl6n pic.twitter.com/qrN1Ta6pZJ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 1, 2023

The Browns did not rank very well.

Among the 32 NFL teams, the Browns ranked 21st overall.

Many of the players expressed concerns about the weight room and locker room.

Both of which the players felt were far too small.

When it was all graded out, the two worst categories for the Browns were nutrition and weight room.

Both of which got a D+.

But, the training staff and strength staff are amongst the best in the NFL.

They received an A, and A+ respectively.

Overall, it seems like the Browns have plenty to work on outside of football.

Their facilities are not up to par with the rest of the league, and their players have expressed concern about it.

The organization should not take his report lightly, as their players are the most important asset they have.