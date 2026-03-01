Chris Simms Makes Candid Admission About Todd Monken

Chris Simms is the latest in a long line of former players and coaches who have have a lot of praise for new Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken, who was quite a controversial hire. Monken has decades of offensive experience but will be making his head coaching debut at 60 years old this coming season.

Simms isn’t worried about that at all and is a big believer in Monken. He recently became the latest to get Browns fans excited about their new head coach and explained why he is such a big fan of the two-time National Champion.

Simms recalled recently telling Monken personally what a big fan he was of him.

“I’m a big fan of Todd Monken. I actually told him that on the field Week 18 in Pittsburgh. Honestly didn’t think he would get a head coaching job. Not the young offensive guru. I just thought, man, the league doesn’t always like guys like this. He’s a little older, but I told him right there, I love your offense. I loved it at Georgia, and I love what you do there in Baltimore. I think he’s sneaky one of the best offensive minds in the sport,” said Simms.

Simms added that the big question is the quarterback position, but he believes Monken can be great for projected starter Shedeur Sanders, unless the front office decides to bring in another rookie. It will be a challenge to go from two-time MVP Lamar Jackson at QB to the Browns’ current QB room, but Monken will hopefully be here a long time and will have plenty of runway to imprint his knowledge on this group and help either elevate them or elevate whoever the future franchise QB might be.

It’s incredibly rare to see someone get a first shot at being a head coach at Monken’s age, but so many trustworthy minds have vouched for him since the hiring. It’s tough not to get excited at this point.

