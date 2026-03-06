Chris Simms Predicts Unusual Free Agency Scenario For Devin Bush

The Cleveland Browns have several key decisions to make as free agency approaches, and linebacker Devin Bush is one of the more intriguing names to watch. Bush revitalized his career in Cleveland last season after a stretch of inconsistent play earlier in his NFL tenure. Now, with his contract expiring, analysts are debating what his next deal might look like.

Some believe the market may not be as strong as expected.

During a recent episode of Chris Simms Unbuttoned, NFL analyst Chris Simms discussed Bush’s situation and suggested the veteran linebacker could find himself in an unusual free agency scenario.

“This to me sometimes is a scenario where the player thinks there’s going to be a market, maybe outprices himself, and he ends up signing a one-year deal,” Simms said. “Because he goes, ‘Wait, nobody wants to give me a three-year deal?’ Because everybody goes, ‘No, we’ve got to see another big year.’”

Bush’s career has been somewhat uneven since he entered the league as a first-round pick in 2019. Drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the No. 10 overall selection, Bush was expected to develop into one of the league’s premier linebackers. Early in his career he showed flashes of that potential, displaying speed, range, and playmaking ability in the middle of the defense.

However, injuries and inconsistent play slowed that momentum over the next several seasons.

By the time Bush arrived in Cleveland, there were legitimate questions about his career. The Browns took a chance on him, and that gamble ended up paying off in a big way during the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

In 2025 he appeared in all 17 games and had over 120 total tackles along with three interceptions.

On one hand, Bush has proof that he can still perform at a high level. On the other hand, teams may want to see whether that production is sustainable before committing significant long-term money.

For the Browns, Bush’s situation presents an important decision.

Cleveland could attempt to bring him back on a short-term contract. At the same time, the team will likely explore other options depending on how the market develops once free agency officially opens.

Bush has already shown he can thrive in Cleveland’s defensive scheme.

The question now is whether the Browns are willing to make a long-term investment or if both sides ultimately decide that another short-term deal makes the most sense.

As Simms suggested, the answer could depend largely on how the rest of the league views Bush’s breakout season.

